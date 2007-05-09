'Fresh Air' at 20: Jackie Mason

Fresh Air went national in 1987, and we're celebrating that 20th anniversary by revisiting some classic interviews. In this segment: Jackie Mason.

Mason's comic roots are planted firmly in the Borscht Belt, but he's conquered everything from HBO to Broadway. His one-man show The World According to Me earned Mason a Tony Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, an Ace Award, and an Emmy Award, and it toured the U.S. and Europe for two years.

Mason has starred in five other Broadway shows and an HBO special, Jackie Mason on Broadway; his latest show, Freshly Squeezed, opened in 2005 and is still touring the world. Rebroadcast from Sept. 29, 1987.

