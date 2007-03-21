Andy Richter Hunts for Laughs with 'Andy Barker'

Comedian and actor Andy Richter's new sitcom is Andy Barker, P.I. Richter plays an accountant who is mistaken for the detective who formerly occupied the office he is renting. He reluctantly takes on the role of private investigator and discovers he likes it.

The show just premiered on NBC and airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m.

Richter got his start as the sidekick on Late Night with Conan O'Brien. Richter's film roles include appearances in Scary Movie 2, Cabin Boy, Pootie Tang, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby and South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.