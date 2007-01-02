'Dirt' Bombs, Despite Having All the Right Pieces
Despite the firestorm of hype over the new FX drama Dirt, the show could use some spiffing up. The show, which stars Courteney Cox Arquette and is executive-produced by her husband, David Arquette, demonstrates how the sum of many great parts can still add up to not-so-great TV.
Dirt is a disaster for many reasons -- among them the fact that Cox Arquette is completely miscast as Lucy Spiller, the manipulative editor of a pair of celebrity tabloids. The show squanders a great opportunity to be the dark satire it should have been, offering instead flat writing and an inconsistent tone.
