NPR Arts & Life

'Dirt' Bombs, Despite Having All the Right Pieces

By Andrew Wallenstein
Published January 2, 2007 at 12:00 PM CST

Despite the firestorm of hype over the new FX drama Dirt, the show could use some spiffing up. The show, which stars Courteney Cox Arquette and is executive-produced by her husband, David Arquette, demonstrates how the sum of many great parts can still add up to not-so-great TV.

Dirt is a disaster for many reasons -- among them the fact that Cox Arquette is completely miscast as Lucy Spiller, the manipulative editor of a pair of celebrity tabloids. The show squanders a great opportunity to be the dark satire it should have been, offering instead flat writing and an inconsistent tone.

Andrew Wallenstein
