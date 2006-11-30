It's Morgan Freeman Week! Also: Tubas and Crafts

Fans of the supremely cool Morgan Freeman can enjoy his early work in the new Electric Company DVD set and his latest effort in the nearly-no-budget indie Ten Items or Less. Hopeless romantics will fall in love with Project: Romance, a collection of unusual comic strips. Tuba players: Come blow your horns at the annual TubaChristmas Celebration. And with the holidays nigh upon us, what better time to ease your burdens with some online assistance (and to enter our NPR holiday crafts contest).

