Playwrights Adrian Blue and Catherine Rush talk about their new play that focuses on the history of the deaf community on Martha's Vinyard.

Guests:

Catherine Rush, playwright; co-writer of the play This Island Alone

Adrian Blue, theater director; co-writer of the play This Island Alone

Alec Lev, actor, interpreter for Adrian Blue

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.