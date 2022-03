The new NBC series 30 Rock is the second series on the network to take a behind-the-scenes look at a sketch comedy show resembling Saturday Night Live.

Television critic Andrew Wallenstein says the show is a bright spot in the network's fall season -- but also that Tina Fey, a Saturday Night Live alum who was also one of the show's best writers, has trouble playing herself.

