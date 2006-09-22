Carville Adds Political Pedigree to 'King's Men'

The new film All the King's Men is the latest adaptation of the classic novel about political corruption in Louisiana. The film gets its star power from Sean Penn, Anthony Hopkins and Jude Law -- but Democratic strategist James Carville, one of the film's executive producers, added a political pedigree to the production.

Carville, who rose to prominence as a senior political advisor to President Clinton during Clinton's successful run for the White House in 1992, talks with Alex Chadwick about why the film's themes resonate today.

