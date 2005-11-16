From Teenage Doctor to Sitcom Staple

Actor Neil Patrick Harris is starring in the new CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother -- but most people know him as a teenage doctor in the early 1990s TV series Doogie Howser, MD, which is now available on DVD. He also played a parody of himself in the film Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle.

In 1988, Harris made his film debut in two films: Purple People Eater and Clara's Heart. He is also a singer -- he performed in the musicals Sweeney Todd and Rent. How I Met Your Mother airs on Monday nights.

