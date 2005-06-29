© 2022 WKU Public Radio
NPR Arts & Life

'Being Bobby Brown': Surreal Reality TV

By Andrew Wallenstein
Published June 29, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

Day to Day television critic Andrew Wallenstein reviews the Bravo network's new reality show, Being Bobby Brown. The program follows 80s R&B star Bobby Brown and his wife, Whitney Houston.

Andrew Wallenstein
