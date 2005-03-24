© 2022 WKU Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

An Ethnically Diverse 'Grey's Anatomy'

By Ed Gordon
Published March 24, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

For most people, on-the-job training doesn't call for life-or-death decisions. But for the first-year medical interns on ABC's newest drama, Grey's Anatomy, life and death is a daily preoccupation.

NPR's Ed Gordon talks with Shonda Rhimes, creator and executive producer of Grey's Anatomy, and actor Isaiah Washington who stars as Dr. Preston Burke on the show. Rhimes tells Gordon that having an ethnically diverse cast was an important part of creating the series.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life
Ed Gordon
Hard hitting, intelligent, honest, and no-nonsense describe Ed Gordon's style and approach to reporting that have made the Emmy Award-winning broadcaster one of the most respected journalists in the business today. Known for his informative on-air interaction with newsmakers, from world leaders to celebrities, the name Ed Gordon has become synonymous with the "big" interview.