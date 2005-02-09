© 2022 WKU Public Radio
HBO's 'Lackawanna Blues': One Woman's Strength

By Ed Gordon
Published February 9, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

HBO celebrates Black History Month with the world premiere of Lackawanna Blues this Saturday. It's the story of an extraordinary woman whose strength and dignity made her the backbone of the community and a source of inspiration for those who knew her. Tony Award-winning director George C. Wolfe joins NPR's Ed Gordon to talk about the film. The movie features Mos Def, Louis Gossett Jr., Macy Gray, Terrence Dashon Howard, Rosie Perez, Jimmy Smits and Jeffrey Wright.

