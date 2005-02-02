© 2022 WKU Public Radio
The Return of Alan Alda

By Joe Palca
Published February 2, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST
Alan Alda as Sen. John Owen Brewster in Martin Scorsese's <i>The Aviator</i>
From his breakout role as Hawkeye Pierce on M*A*S*H* to his Oscar-nominated turn in The Aviator, Alan Alda continues to be a presence in American film and on television. Alda speaks with NPR's Joe Palca and listeners about his many roles and his approach to the craft of acting.

Guest:

Alan Alda, actor, Oscar nominee, Best Supporting Actor in the film The Aviator; now on The West Wing as Republican Senator Arnold Vinick

Joe Palca
