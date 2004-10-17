© 2022 WKU Public Radio
TV Review: Quitting Smoking 'Cold Turkey'

By Andrew Wallenstein
Published October 17, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

Day to Day television critic Andrew Wallenstein reviews Cold Turkey, a new reality show on Pax TV that puts 10 chain smokers under one roof, and presses them to quit smoking. A.J. Benza hosts.

Andrew Wallenstein is the television critic for NPR's Day to Day. He is also an editor at The Hollywood Reporter, where he covers television and digital media out of Los Angeles. Wallenstein is also the co-host of the weekly TV Guide Channel series Square Off. His essay on Holocaust films was published in Best Jewish Writing 2003 (Jossey-Bass), and he has also written for The New York Times, The Boston Globe and Business Week. He has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University.