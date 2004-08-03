Gender Differences

A new Vatican statement on the role of women in society highlights what it calls the natural differences between the sexes. NPR's Neal Conan and guests consider opposite viewpoints on the subject.

Guests:

John Allen, Vatican correspondent for the National Catholic Reporter, an independent newsweekly

Steven Rhoads, author of Taking Sex Differences Seriously. Professor of public policy at the University of Virginia

Caryl Rivers, co-author of Same Difference: How Gender Myths are Hurting Our Relationships, Our Children and Our Jobs. Professor of journalism at Boston University.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.