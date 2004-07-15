© 2022 WKU Public Radio
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Reality TV Plagiarism: Are Networks Stealing Ideas?

By Andrew Wallenstein
Published July 15, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT

Day to Day television critic Andrew Wallenstein shares his thoughts on network TV's latest scandal: the alleged theft of ideas for new reality shows.

Copyright 2004 NPR

NPR Arts & Life
Andrew Wallenstein
Andrew Wallenstein is the television critic for NPR's Day to Day. He is also an editor at The Hollywood Reporter, where he covers television and digital media out of Los Angeles. Wallenstein is also the co-host of the weekly TV Guide Channel series Square Off. His essay on Holocaust films was published in Best Jewish Writing 2003 (Jossey-Bass), and he has also written for The New York Times, The Boston Globe and Business Week. He has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University.