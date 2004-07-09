© 2022 WKU Public Radio
NPR Arts & Life

The First Lady Cookie Taste Test

By Susan Stamberg
Published July 9, 2004 at 11:00 PM CDT
Staff of NPR's <i>Weekend Edition</i> reach for a last cookie.
Paul Schomer, NPR
Staff of NPR's <i>Weekend Edition</i> reach for a last cookie.

Ever since Hillary Clinton made her infamous remark about staying home to bake cookies in 1992, Family Circle magazine has published the signature cookie recipes of incumbent and aspiring first ladies.

So far, the lady with the readers' favorite cookies has ended up in the White House.

Two partisans -- Republican Linda Tarplin and her Democrat husband Rich -- compare Laura Bush's Oatmeal Chocolate Chunks with Theresa Heinz Kerry's Pumpkin Spices as NPR's Susan Stamberg officiates.

Susan Stamberg
Nationally renowned broadcast journalist Susan Stamberg is a special correspondent for NPR.
