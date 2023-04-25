The 2-year-old boy who was found in an alligator's mouth was drowned, police say

A 2-year-old boy whose dead body was found in the mouth of an alligator in Florida dies of drowning, police announced Monday. The Pinellas Medical Examiner confirmed the cause of death, police said.

Taylen Mosley was found dead in Lake Maggiore in St. Petersburg on March 31. A search for the young boy had begun the day before, when his mother, Pashun Jeffery, 20, was found stabbed to death in her apartment.

The search for led investigators to Dell Holmes Park, adjacent to the lake, after searching local creeks and ponds. There, investigators found an alligator with an object in its mouth and was killed to retrieve Taylen's body.

Taylen Mosley's father, Thomas Mosley, 21, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Taylen and Jeffery.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.