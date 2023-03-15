© 2023 WKU Public Radio
Stocks drop as fears grow about the global banking system

By Rafael Nam
Published March 15, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on Tuesday. Stocks tumbled on Wednesday amid fears that worries about the banking system were widening to other parts of the world.
Timothy A. Clary
/
AFP via Getty Images
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on Tuesday. Stocks tumbled on Wednesday amid fears that worries about the banking system were widening to other parts of the world.

Stocks tumbled on Wednesday as fears grow that the banking turmoil will widen and spread globally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1.5% soon after the open, or more than 500 points. The S&P slumped more than 1.4%.

The catalyst was a more than 20% drop in shares of Credit Suisse, a major Swiss lender that had already raised market concerns after facing a number of challenges in recent months.

The drop sparked sharp falls in European markets as global investors are growing worried about the stability of the banking system overall after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last week.

Although the U.S. stepped in to rescue the two lenders, the actions have yet to calm nerves about the financial system.

This developing story will be updated

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Rafael Nam