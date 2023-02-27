A suspect has been arrested after a car killed 2 cyclists and injured 11 in Arizona

Authorities in a suburb of Phoenix arrested a man in connection with a weekend crash that killed two people and injured 11 others.

Police in Goodyear, Ariz., said they arrested Pedro Quintana-Lujan, 26, in connection with the crash. Quintana-Lujan faces several charges, police said, including two counts of manslaughter. Local media and the Associated Press reported he was also charged with aggravated assault, endangerment and causing serious injury or death by a moving violation.

Goodyear police did not immediately respond to NPR's request for verification.

In a statement released Sunday, police said Quintana-Lujan drove his pick-up truck into a group of cyclists while crossing the Cotton Lane Bridge that morning in Goodyear, a community of about 100,000 residents about five miles west of Phoenix.

One of the deceased victims is a local resident; the other victim is from out of state, police said. An additional 11 cyclists were injured. One remains in life-threatening condition, police said on Sunday.

The names and ages of the victims have yet to be released.

"The Goodyear Police department is deeply saddened by this tragedy and extends condolences to the loved ones of the victims as well as to the cycling community and the community as a whole," police said.

Quitana-Lujan's hometown wasn't immediately available, and it's unclear whether he has retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

