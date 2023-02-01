The once-in-a-lifetime green comet threatens FOMO sufferers everywhere
For one night only! Meet C/2022 E3 (her friends call her the green comet for short).
Who is she? A potentially unprecedented celestial happening. You could trade in your typical evening blue light for some green light instead. It's a connection to history and the galaxy that won't try to sell you something.
Here’s my first effort at capturing the “Green Comet”, Comet c/2022 E3 (ZTF). This was a particular challenge due to humid conditions and clouds, but I’m thrilled I was able to capture it at all! pic.twitter.com/t2VGEnfKX8— Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) January 19, 2023
What's the big deal? We know very little about C/2022 E3, but it appears that its long orbit takes it from the outer expanses of the solar system and then in towards the sun, according to The Planetary Society.
What are people saying?
"If C/2022 E3 has ever passed through the solar system before, it would have last been seen in the sky more than 10,000 years ago."
— Jon Giorgini, a senior analyst at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, told NPR
"You can find the comet by looking south of the Big Dipper, near the constellation Camelopardalis. If you can find the North Star, you can then trace directly south of that to that."
— Bryce Bolin, one of the astronomers who discovered the comet, told the Washington Post
The green comet I captured last night. This is about 45 min pic.twitter.com/jzAqHucB7W— Matt Graves (@GravesSpectrum) January 29, 2023
So, what now? Your best bet to see the comet was between Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 1-2. The glow was due to be most visible against the night sky, but that might have varied based on how overcast your region was.
