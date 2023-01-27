At least 7 people killed in a Jerusalem synagogue shooting

Updated January 27, 2023 at 2:25 PM ET

At least seven people were killed and several more injured in a shooting attack at a synagogue in Jerusalem, according to Israeli emergency officials cited by Israeli media.

Police say the attacker was "neutralized" though other reports say they might be looking for another assailant.

The attack occurred as Jews marked the weekly sabbath.

It came as violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank has intensified. On Thursday, the Israeli military conducted its deadliest raid there in years, leaving at least nine people dead including a 61-year-old woman. Israel said it was raiding the home of a militant in the crowded Jenin refugee camp.

Following that, militants in the Gaza Strip fired rockets toward Israel and Israeli warplanes bombed Hamas sites in Gaza a day after the deadliest Israeli raid in the West Bank in years. There were no injuries reported from the rocket fire or air strikes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

