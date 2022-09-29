McDonald's will have adult Happy Meals this October

For a limited time only, Happy Meals aren't just for kids. McDonald's teamed up with the fashion streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market to release an adult meal box, complete with a classic character toy.

"One day you ordered a Happy Meal for the last time and you didn't even know it," McDonald's said on its Facebook page earlier this month. But the fast food giant's upcoming campaign will give adults a chance to revisit a part of their childhood.

Starting next Monday and running through Oct. 30, McDonald's will offer the Cactus Plant Flea Market Meal Box, where adults can get a taste of childhood nostalgia. The box comes with a meal and a classic McDonald's character: Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie and newcomer Cactus Buddy.

Cactus Plant Flea Market fans can also win merchandise by participating in a sweepstakes through the McDonald's app.

"We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer said in a statement Tuesday.

This isn't the first time McDonald's has teamed up with big pop culture names to boost sales. In 2020, it teamed up with American rapper Travis Scott, marketing his favorite meal: a Quarter Pounder, fries and a Sprite. And in 2021, McDonald's released the BTS Meal, a collaboration with the South Korean boy band.

