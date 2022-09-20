How to help people in Puerto Rico recover from Hurricane Fiona

Hurricane Fiona slammed into southwestern Puerto Rico on Sunday, wiping out the power grid and cutting off clean water to most of the island's residents.

President Biden declared an emergency in Puerto Rico, calling on both the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts for residents.

Here is a non-exhaustive, growing list of organizations that are asking for assistance. Donations can be made through the links to their websites or social media pages.

Brigada Solidaria del Oeste

The Puerto Rican mutual-aid group is asking for donations of emergency essentials for residents, including first-aid kits, water filters, solar lamps and water purification tablets.

In addition to emergency essentials, the organization is also welcoming monetary donations as another form of direct aid and support.

Global Giving

Global Giving, a nonprofit that supports and connects other nonprofits with donors, has launched the "Hurricane Fiona Relief Fund" — aiming to raise $1 million to help residents on the island and other communities across the Caribbean.

Funds raised will help first responders "meet survivors' immediate needs" for food, shelter, fuel, clean water and hygiene products, according to Global Giving.

How does giving through GlobalGiving help? All donations to the #Hurricane Fiona Relief Fund will provide immediate and long-term relief including food, medical supplies, shelter, and additional support.



Donate and learn more: https://t.co/cuHnlMpZWS — GlobalGiving (@GlobalGiving) September 19, 2022

Hispanic Federation

The nonprofit, which provides support to Latino communities across the U.S., says the organization is already on the ground in Puerto Rico providing emergency relief services and essential supplies to communities across the island.

"Because Puerto Rico is still rebuilding from the damage of Maria, the flooding and power outages caused by Fiona are already far more severe and life-threatening than they should be," according to the organization.

Taller Salud

The women-led nonprofit is coordinating hurricane relief efforts across the island, accepting donations of items such as nonperishable food, adult and baby diapers, gallons of water, toiletries and more.

The nonprofit is also accepting monetary donations via PayPal or on its website.

PRxPR

PRxPR Relief and Rebuild Fund, launched in the wake of Hurricane Maria by Puerto Rican business leaders in the U.S., works with local organizations across the island to help rebuild infrastructure and provide disaster relief. The organization is activating its disaster aid protocol, asking for monetary donations for Hurricane Fiona victims.

