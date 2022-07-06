Carlos Santana fainted from dehydration during a performance in Michigan

Famed rock-and-roll guitarist Carlos Santana collapsed onstage from Tuesday evening while performing in Michigan, according to his website.

Santana, 74, was performing at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, 40 miles northwest of Detroit, when he passed out from dehydration and heat exhaustion, the statement said.

"Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well," according to his manager, Michael Vrionis.

Santana was scheduled to perform Wednesday at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. That show is being postponed.

Originally born in Mexico, Santana and his family moved to the U.S. in the 1960s. Learning to play guitar at a young age, Santana rose to prominence in the 1960s and early 1970s.

Today, he is considered one of the greatest guitarists of all time. Santana has won 10 Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammys. In 1998 he and his namesake band were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2015, Rolling Stone magazine ranked him at No. 20 in its list of 100 greatest guitarists of all time.

