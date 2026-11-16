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How to handle artificial intelligence is one of the big questions facing the new Democratic-led Congress beginning in January. As NPR's Katie McQue reports, lawmakers have ambitious plans, but the Trump administration may not like them.

KATIE MCQUE, BYLINE: President Trump has repeatedly said he wants the U.S. to beat China in the race to develop AI and that regulations could slow things down. Here's Trump at an event with tech CEOs in September.

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PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You're going to have a winner, or you're going to have a loser. We're leading now over China and everyone else, and I want to keep it that way.

MCQUE: Trump has rolled back Biden-era AI policies and has tried to stop states from making their own laws about AI. Yet there are concerns about the risks of increasingly powerful AI. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, told NPR he plans to introduce multiple AI bills next year.

BERNIE SANDERS: People are worried that AI will take their jobs, invade their privacy, impact the mental well-being of their children, impact our democratic foundations.

MCQUE: Sanders says he also wants a ban on developing super-intelligent forms of AI. Another issue is privacy. Democratic New York Congresswoman Yvette Clarke says she wants rules on how people's data can be used by AI companies.

YVETTE CLARKE: A lot of the challenges that we face is the invasive ways in which our data is being used without permission.

MCQUE: She hopes some Republicans will sign on to these bills.

CLARKE: I'm just hoping that when the dust settles, we have enough open-minded and fair-minded colleagues on the other side of the aisle to make our efforts bipartisan.

MCQUE: President Trump can veto any bills that Congress passes. While Sanders has doubts about Trump's fitness as a leader, he is optimistic that Trump may still be persuadable when it comes to AI safety.

SANDERS: He is not stupid, and he actually is a good politician. And he changes his mind every day.

MCQUE: Sanders says the public wants AI safeguards, and it's Congress' job to act.

Katie McQue, NPR News, New York.

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