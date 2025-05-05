Adair County Superintendent offers support after third student dies from drunk driving crash this school year

The Adair County community is mourning the death of a student related to drunk driving.

David King, a middle school student in Adair County, died over the weekend following injuries suffered during an earlier crash involving a drunk driver . King was a 6th grade student at Adair County Middle School.

He became the third student from the Adair County school system to die from a drunk driving-related accident this school year. In April, Skyler Huckaby, a student at Adair Middle School, was killed in a crash. In December, a second grader from Adair County died in a DUI crash that resulted in arrests.

Adair County Schools Superintendent Jason Faulkner said the community response has been tremendous.

"We don't want these things to go in vain," Faulkner said. "Obviously in all three incidents we've had this year it involved drunk driving. I feel like there needs to be more of a sense of awareness brought up in our community."

The Adair County School System will have counselors available for students and staff in need of grief support and plans to make youth pastors at local churches available as well.

Superintendent Jason Faulkner said the school system also plans to raise awareness around the consequences of drinking and driving.

"Two vehicle crashes, two bad decisions has cost the lives of three school age students," Faulkner said. "So we really just want to bring awareness to that and people just need to know the seriousness of driving while intoxicated."

King’s mother announced her son's organs were donated to help give others a chance at life.