Marion County adds fleet of advanced drones for regional emergency response

Marion County has added vital resources to help aid in the response to emergencies in central Kentucky. The county has purchased a fleet of advanced drones that will be used for search and rescue, recovery operations and damage assessment. Funding for the new fleet came from a $150,000 donation from Lincoln National Bank.

The new drones will be operated by Marion County emergency management but can be used throughout the Lincoln Trail Area Development District, which also includes the counties of Breckinridge, Grayson, Hardin, Larue, Meade, Nelson, and Washington. The purchase was prompted by the deadly tornadoes that ripped through parts of Kentucky in 2021 and devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky in 2022.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the multi-county efforts to share resources benefits residents in Kentucky. "I am seeing more cooperation between our cities and our counties and our counties and each other across Kentucky," Beshear said. "That idea that when a good thing happens in an adjacent county, it helps you too."

The fleet of advanced drones is capable of analyzing structural data and can be used for search and rescue operations as well as locating missing persons. The drones are also equipped for underwater operations during flooding.

Funding from the Lincoln National Bank also established a Community Support Team. That team includes a civil engineer, an engineer technician with expertise in environmental issues, a hazard mitigation specialist, and a geographic information systems specialist. The team will assist during natural disasters and emergencies.

Beshear said the additional resources will improve the safety of residents in the region.

"This is an investment by the region in our people, in their protection, that's ultimately going to save lives," Beshear said.

