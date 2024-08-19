In a full-circle moment, former nominee Hillary Clinton speaks in support of Harris

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the first woman ever to clinch a major party nomination for president, expressed her support for Kamala Harris, saying Harris has the "character, experience and vision to lead us forward."

Clinton, who lost to former President Donald Trump in 2016, walked onto stage to the song "Brave" by Sara Bareilles, and used her time at the podium to push for a message of unity and progress. She praised President Biden, calling him a "true patriot" and thanking him for his service before moving onto "a new chapter in America's story."

"There is always a choice. Do we push forward or pull back? Come together as 'We The People' or split into us versus them?" asked Clinton.

"That’s the choice we face in this election.”

Clinton went into depth about the historic efforts women have made in American politics, bringing up the "glass ceiling" in a callback to one of her 2016 campaign trial phrases.

ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images An attendee holds a 2016 banner "Hillary For President" as people cheer during former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speech on the first day of the Democratic National Convention.

Clinton also spoke to Harris' history as a prosecutor: "On her first day in court, Kamala said five words that guide her still: ‘Kamala Harris, for the people.’"

"That’s something Donald Trump will never understand," said Clinton of her former challenger.

As Clinton spoke, the crowd at multiple points chanted "Lock him up" of Trump, whose conviction on 34 felony counts in New York are unlikely to lead to incarceration. Clinton said nothing in response, while Harris has shut down similar cries at her own rallies.

In another callback to the 2016 DNC, Clinton exited the stage to "Fight Song" by Rachel Platten, which was covered a cappella by a group of celebrities in support of Clinton and aired at the convention during her bid for the White House eight years ago. The video featured Ben Platt, Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, and others.

Watch her full remarks:

Copyright 2024 NPR

Loading...