Head of Warren County Democrats says she's energized about Harris-Walz ticket

Many Kentucky Democrats were hoping U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris would choose Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear as her running mate, but her decision to add Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to the ticket has been generating enthusiasm among much of the party’s base. In Warren County, the leader of the Democratic Party said her members are energized by the Harris-Walz ticket ahead of the November general election.

Jeanie Smith said while she was excited about the prospect of Gov. Andy Beshear joining the Harris campaign as the ticket’s vice president, she’s supportive of Harris’s selection of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

“Democrats are really energized by the Harris campaign,” Smith said. “We love Governor Beshear, he is really making things happen for Kentucky families. I think the reason she was considering Walz and Beshear is they are both creating policies that work for working families and making their states stronger.”

Gov. Beshear had been vetted by the Harris campaign and spoke at multiple rallies in support of Harris and was on the short list of candidates to be tapped as the next Vice President.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Beshear said he supports the vice president’s pick and is confident in the campaign. “The energy is incredible," Beshear said. "The vice president made a very good pick in Gov. Walz. He is a good governor, he’s a good friend and he’s a good man. And he’s going to help her win.”

The Kentucky Republican Party issued a statement panning the choice of Walz as the Democratic VP candidate, while also taking a shot at Gov. Beshear.

“With the Kentucky Democrats’ echo chamber in the local press and social media coming to an end, it’s no surprise Kamala Harris took a pass on Andy. His years of controversy and lack of policy wins made choosing him a liability. Similarly, her choice of Tim Walz is a liability to our nation’s economy. This is the most liberal presidential ticket in our Nation’s history. With rising unemployment, inflation, and a tanking stock market, we must focus on defeating the Harris-Walz ticket in November and re-electing President Donald J. Trump.”

According to Smith, having two Democratic candidates that embrace integrity and inclusivity set them apart from their Republican opponents, Trump and J.D. Vance.

“I think people here want a government that is functioning the way it's supposed to be,” Smith said. “We want a president and a vice president who respects and adhere to the constitution and the laws of the land and beyond that, we want leaders who have integrity and are inclusive to all Americans.”

The Warren County Democratic Party meets monthly in downtown Bowling Green and plans to campaign door-to-door and will be hosting a phone bank as the November general election draws closer.