Bowling Green food pantry expanding services to bring more resources to low-income residents

A local food pantry unveiled its new facility Monday to help provide essential resources for low income residents of Warren County. The Calvary Care Center, a food bank located in Bowling Green, has expanded to nearly triple its original size to provide residents with access to food, clothing, and personal hygiene products.

dThe expanded center came to fruition through a partnership with a regional food bank, Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland, and the Housing Authority of Bowling Green.

John Lawyer, director of Calvary Care Center, said he’s thrilled to be able to continue the mission of bettering the Bowling Green community.

“It feels wonderful to be able to be a part of helping in the community. I think that's what we're all supposed to be doing, helping each other,” Lawyer said. “I think everybody should be able to have a good life in this community and that’s what we're trying to do, just help others who need the help now.”

The new 15,000 square foot facility will be able to further expand food distribution efforts. The Center is located in downtown Bowling Green and frequently serves residents without reliable access to transportation. Feeding America is a regional food bank that provides USDA food to local food banks in 42 counties across south-central and western Kentucky.

Charles Dennis, Executive Director of Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland, said the goal is to continue to support the community as best as they can.

“We hope that our neighbors know that there's a place that they can come to if they run into hard times or need some food assistance,” Dennis said. “This facility is much larger than their previous one Calvary Cares had and so we hope that allows for expanded service, more food, more services outside of food as well.”

The facility will be open Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Beginning next month, the pantry will be expanding to serve residents on Saturdays from 2 until 5 p.m.

