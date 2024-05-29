WKU Public Radio off the air on 88.9, WKYU, due to storm damage

WKU Public Radio's broadcast signal on 88.9 FM, WKYU, has been off the air since early Wednesday morning.

The site of our transmitter in the Warren County town of Hadley suffered major damage during the weekend storms, including broken utility poles, damaged transformers, and snapped utility lines. Trees blown over by the heavy winds have also been blocking roads that access the site.

Our 88.9 FM signal was able to remain on the air in the immediate aftermath of the storm when power was switched over to a backup generator. However, that generator ran out of propane gas early Wednesday morning. Our chief engineer hasn't been able to refuel the generator due to the storm damage and blocked roadways.

Progress is being made on clearing a pathway so that we can at least refuel the backup generator and get 88.9 back on the air, albeit at reduced capacity.

Thank you for your patience and remember you can continue to hear us via our online audio streaming, through our mobile apps for smart phones, and by asking your smart speaker to play WKU Public Radio.