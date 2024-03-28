Bowling Green Fire Department will begin investigation into cause of Valor Oil fire

The Bowling Green Fire Department is continuing its investigation into the cause of a fire at Valor Oil just north of downtown Bowling Green yesterday.

The Bowling Green Fire Department secured the area late last night after over 40 emergency personnel and multiple fire stations were called to the scene. A Hazardous Materials team was also called to contain fuel runoff in the area. No injuries have been reported.

Katie McKee, a spokesperson for the Bowling Green Fire Department said, the scene has been secured and the department has given permission for the building owners to handle any tasks that are needed.

“The Bowling Green Fire Department has cleared the scene,” McKee said. “We no longer have personnel at Valor Oil. We have handed everything over to the building owner and company and they will take it from there.”

The emergency caused St. Joseph's Catholic School and multiple homes in the area to be evacuated. St. Joseph’s canceled school today as a precaution. According to McKee the American Red Cross would be assisting residents that were evacuated as a result of the fire. It is still unclear if those residents have returned to their homes.

The cause of the fire could take fire investigators a week or more to determine its origin, according to McKee.

“We do not have that determined yet, our investigators will work to determine the origin and cause of the fire,” McKee said. “It will take them about a week or so to get it fully determined.”