Photos: Israel claims victory over Hamas in a key city as many in Gaza go hungry

This week, as families in Israel and Gaza continue to mourn their losses, President Biden issued an executive order that targetsIsraeli settlers in the West Bank who have been accused of attacking Palestinians. Israel says it defeated Hamas in a key city, and its military's focus has shifted to Gaza's southern border.

The effects of the war are being felt throughout Israel and Gaza as Israel's military campaign intensifies. TheUnited Nations reports that 90% of the people in Gaza regularly go a whole day without food and other basic necessities like clean water, fuel, medicine and medical supplies.

Here is a selection of the photos from this past week:

Fatima Shbair / AP / AP Palestinians bury the bodies of people who were killed in fighting with Israel and returned to Gaza by the Israeli military, during a mass funeral in Rafah, in southern Gaza, on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Ahmad Hasaballah / Getty Images / Getty Images Palestinian Mahmoud Al-Durra, from Gaza City, who was displaced after Israeli raids destroyed his house and his wife was killed, lives on the rubble of someone else's destroyed home while taking care of his four children on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Safin Hamid / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A picture taken from Rafah, in southern Gaza, shows smoke rising over buildings in Khan Younis during an Israeli bombardment on Friday, Feb. 2.

Leo Correa / AP / AP Israeli activists block the exit of Ashdod port to stop trucks carrying humanitarian aid destined for Gaza, in Ashdod, Israel, on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Said Khatib / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People check a damaged car in which three people were reportedly killed when it was hit by an Israeli strike in Rafah, in southern Gaza, on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A shock wave is visible as an Israeli army self-propelled artillery fires a round from southern Israel toward the Gaza Strip on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Mohammed Abed / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Women react upon identifying the body of a relative killed in an Israeli bombardment at Rafah's Najjar hospital on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Menahem Kahana / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Protesters take part in a demonstration aimed at blocking trucks carrying humanitarian aid from entering Gaza, on the Israeli side of the Kerem Shalom border crossing with southern Gaza on Monday, Jan. 29.

/ AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A U.N. vehicle moves past trucks carrying humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom border crossing in the southern part of the Palestinian territory on Monday, Jan. 29.

Mahmud Hams / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Smoke from a bombardment billows in the background as displaced Palestinians flee from Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Amir Levy / Getty Images / Getty Images A woman passes a wall covered in photos of hostages held by Hamas on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Tsafrir Abayov / AP / AP An Israeli soldier carries a tank shell at a staging area in southern Israel, near the border with Gaza, on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Leo Correa / AP / AP Israeli soldiers carry the flag-draped casket of reservist warrant officer Yuval Nir during his funeral at a cemetery in the West Bank settlement of Kfar Etzion on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Nasser Nasser / AP / AP Suleiman Hamed, 14, (right) the brother of Palestinian Abdel Rahman Hamed, 18, cries wile being comforted by a relative during his funeral in the West Bank town of Silwad on Monday, Jan. 29.