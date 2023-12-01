Kentucky Public Radio seeks our next Managing Editor to help shape Kentucky's narrative

Are you a seasoned journalist with a passion for leadership and a keen interest in making a real impact in the lives of Kentuckians? We're looking for a dynamic and experienced person to step into the Kentucky Public Radio Managing Editor role. This is not just a job; it's an opportunity to shape the conversation and be a driving force in the ever-evolving landscape of Kentucky journalism.

About us:

The Managing Editor works within Kentucky Public Radio (KPR), a collaborative of outlets that include Louisville Public Media (LPM), WEKU in Richmond/Lexington, WKYU in Bowling Green and WKMS in Murray. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting is supporting a recent expansion of our team, and fulfilling our goals to grow coverage will be a big part of this role. We believe in civic-accountability journalism that fosters diversity, equity, and inclusion and provides deep context on the issues affecting Kentuckians. We use the power of public media to inform our communities about current events and inspire civic engagement. This position will be at the heart of that work.

Your Mission:

As the Kentucky Public Radio Managing Editor, your charge is to make the collaborative an indispensable source of contextual regional news. Shape the narrative, engage diverse communities, and lead a team of reporters dedicated to statewide coverage. From managing relationships with collaborative partners to driving new partnerships, you'll be at the forefront of impactful journalism.

Why join LPM & KPR?

Diverse and Inclusive Environment: LPM is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. As Managing Editor, you'll foster an environment that upholds these values, making a lasting impact on the community and within our organization.

Equitable Compensation: LPM believes in transparent compensation and allows employees to grow in place. This role will be paid a range of $70,000-$80,000 annually, with regular opportunities for salary review.

Leadership Impact: Lead by influence and build excitement. You'll have the chance to guide a talented team of reporters and manage critical relationships with media partners across the state. You will report to LPM's Vice President of Content and get the opportunity to collaborate with NPR and public media leaders nationwide.

Innovation and Growth: Bring your project management skills to the table. We're not just looking for someone to fill a role; we want an ambitious person who is open to growing the position, supporting collaborations, and taking Kentucky Public Radio to new heights.

Flexibility and Support: Enjoy a flexible, hybrid work environment. We invest in your professional growth through company-funded training, conferences, and membership in a professional organization of your choice.

What you'll do:

Foster an environment of diversity, equity, and inclusion that upholds the organization's values and strategic goals.

Manage and edit KPR’s Capitol Reporter, Enterprise Statehouse Reporter, and Data Reporter. Edit audio spots, features, and digital stories produced by this team and assist with editing work from KPR partner outlets.

Manage relationships with collaborative partners, including leading regular meetings and project-managing joint initiatives.

Lead news and feature coverage in the collaborative’s multi-platform newsroom. Work closely with editorial leadership at KPR outlets to identify coverage areas, form short- and long-term story ideas, and edit content for both web and radio.

Help develop and fulfill KPR’s digital strategy.

Uphold journalistic and ethical standards established by LPM and the Society of Professional Journalists.

Key qualifications:

We’re looking for an innovative and experienced journalist who contributes to a supportive and creative working environment. Diverse experiences, education, and work histories can foster those skills. Even if you think you meet most but not all of the qualifications below, we still want to hear from you.

Impeccable journalistic integrity and judgment

Minimum of 5 years of experience working in a daily newsroom, or equivalent education

Demonstrated ability to report, write, and edit stories on deadline for multiple platforms, including social media

Excellent working knowledge of journalism ethics, media law, and AP-style

Detail-oriented with experience managing collaborative storytelling projects

Passion for news, public affairs, and policy

Access to reliable transportation and the ability to travel across the state

Must be able to work non-standard and weekend hours

Preferred qualifications:

Knowledge of the ins and outs of Kentucky politics and state government

Experience working in public radio newsrooms and/or covering state government and politics

Participation in professional journalism groups, including those focused on public radio

Active social media posting as a professional journalist

If you are a visionary journalist ready to make a lasting impact, we would like to invite you to apply. Send your resume, cover letter, and three work samples (stories or projects you’ve written or edited) to resume@louisvillepublicmedia.org. For audio work samples, provide links to audio hosted online — do not send attachments via email.Want to learn more about the job? Sign up for a time to chat with LPM’s Vice President of Content, Gabrielle Jones.