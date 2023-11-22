© 2023 WKU Public Radio
Vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge closes U.S.-Canada border crossings

By Jonathan Franklin
Published November 22, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST
All four international border crossings between the United States and Canada in Western New York were closed Wednesday due to a "vehicle explosion" at the Rainbow Bridge. Here, people wait in line at at the Rainbow Bridge on Aug. 9, 2021.
Geoff Robins
/
AFP via Getty Images
The Rainbow Bridge, which connects the United States and Canada at Niagara Falls, N.Y., has been closed after a vehicle exploded at a checkpoint on a bridge, authorities said Wednesday.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the FBI said it is investigating a "vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge" and that the agency is coordinating with local, state and federal law enforcement partners. The FBI added that situation "is very fluid," but it did not include any further details.

In a posting on its website, the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission said it has closed down several bridges linking the United States and Canada at Niagara Falls.

The closures include the Lewiston-Queenston, Whirlpool and Peace Bridges, and the Rainbow Bridge — where the vehicle explosion happened.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on X that she's closely monitoring the situation and that state agencies are on the scene and ready to assist.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

Jonathan Franklin
Jonathan Franklin is a digital reporter on the News desk covering general assignment and breaking national news.
