© 2023 WKU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tennessee governor gives up on push for extreme risk protection order

WKU Public Radio | By Blaise Gainey
Published November 21, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is no longer calling on state lawmakers to reform and strengthen a law that can separate dangerous individuals from their firearms.
Blaise Gainey | WPLN News
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is no longer calling on state lawmakers to reform and strengthen a law that can separate dangerous individuals from their firearms.

Governor Bill Lee has announced that he will not ask state lawmakers to pass an extreme risk protection order during the upcoming legislative session. That proposal would have allowed a judge to temporarily prevent people found to be a danger to themselves or others from possessing firearms.

After the Covenant School shooting in March, Governor Bill Lee called for Tennessee legislators to pass the order, which amounts to a red flag law. Republicans in the General Assembly said that they would never pass it.

Now, the Governor is dropping the extreme risk protection order. Instead, Lee said that there are proposals from the public safety special session that took place this August that he’d like to see passed.

However, he did not specify a particular item.
Tags
News gun violence
Blaise Gainey
See stories by Blaise Gainey