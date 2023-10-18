Western Kentucky University graduate creates app to help screen for breast cancer

October is breast cancer awareness month and one Western Kentucky University graduate is helping thousands through an app that provides health services and resources. Jessica Baladad is the founder of Feel For Your Life, an app that helps users self-screen for breast cancer. The app has over 10,000 users and provides information on self-exams, allows users to track and schedule exams, and offers support and advocacy.

Baladad, a breast cancer survivor, said she was drawn to help others after learning that many people are uncomfortable or uninformed about self-exams.

“I want anyone who has breasts or identifies as female to be able to feel empowered in their medical decisions,” Baladad said. “I want them to be comfortable using the app, getting help, asking the difficult questions.”

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the U.S. according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and can often be treated if caught early. Baladad knows firsthand that preventative measures can save lives. She was diagnosed with breast cancer shortly after turning 33 years old. It was only after she performed a self-exam that she found a cancerous lump, something she said saved her life.

According to Baladad it was only after having a conversation with friends that she realized there was a need for more to be done to bring awareness to breast health and self-examinations.

“While I was going through chemo I had a conversation with my friends and was like, ‘Hey I have cancer. I know this is scary but a self-exam saved my life. You’re doing yours, right?’ And it was crickets,” Baladad said.

Baladad eventually beat cancer and along the way, she decided she wanted to create a tool that others could use.

“I looked around to see what other options were available and out there and I didn't really see anything that encompassed advocacy,” Baladad said. “So I created an app that is the first and only of its kind that shows women how to perform a self-exam, set monthly reminders, and track and monitor their progress all in the app.”

The app was created in 2021 and launched earlier this year. Feel For Your Life is available for download through any app store and users can access the resources through the company's website.

Baladad said in addition to providing health services she hopes the Feel For Your Life will help empower women during a time when women might feel like their rights are being restricted.

“I feel like women do feel like their options are being taken away in different areas of their health and my mission is to make women feel seen, heard and understood in their medical care, and I'm starting with breast health,” Baladad said.