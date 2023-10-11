© 2023 WKU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rep. Steve Scalise wins the House GOP speaker nomination

By Susan Davis,
Deirdre Walsh
Published October 11, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., talks to reporters as he leaves Republicans closed-door forum to hear from the candidates for speaker of the House on Tuesday.
Jose Luis Magana
/
AP
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., talks to reporters as he leaves Republicans closed-door forum to hear from the candidates for speaker of the House on Tuesday.

Republicans picked Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., to be their nominee for speaker by winning a majority of the Republicans 222 votes in a closed door, secret ballot election.

The vote was 113-99.

Scalise defeated Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, but has yet to lock up the 217 votes necessary to win on the House floor. The timing for a full House vote remains unclear.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

News
Susan Davis
Susan Davis is a congressional correspondent for NPR and a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. She has covered Congress, elections, and national politics since 2002 for publications including USA TODAY, The Wall Street Journal, National Journal and Roll Call. She appears regularly on television and radio outlets to discuss congressional and national politics, and she is a contributor on PBS's Washington Week with Robert Costa. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Philadelphia native.
See stories by Susan Davis
Deirdre Walsh
Deirdre Walsh is the congress editor for NPR's Washington Desk.
See stories by Deirdre Walsh