WKU Public Radio expanding Here & Now starting June 5

Our weekday lineup of news and information programs has a change starting on Monday, June 5.

WNYC has stopped production of The Takeaway, which has aired on this station at noon central, 1 pm eastern on weekdays.

Starting June 5, WKU Public Radio is filling that time slot with an additional hour of NPR's Here & Now.

We’re now bringing you Here & Now from noon to 3 p.m. central, 1 to 4 eastern

time each Monday through Thursday.

And on Fridays, we’ll air Here & Now for one hour at noon central, 1 p.m. eastern, with Science Friday maintaining its current time slot right after that.