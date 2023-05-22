Latest in Ukraine: Zelenskyy scores F-16 training, as Russia claims to take Bakhmut

Here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week.

What to watch

The war in Ukraine will round the 15-month mark this week, with no end in sight, untold numbers of Ukrainian civilian casualties and troop fatalities on both sides, as well as ripple effects across the globe.

China's special envoy Li Hui continues his European tour this week as Beijing says it aims to get countries talking toward an eventual political settlement between Russia and Ukraine.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit China to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping and other senior officials for more talks between the two increasingly close governments.

The United Nations Security Council is due to discuss protection of civilians in conflict.

What happened last week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continued his world tour, dropping by an Arab summit in Saudi Arabia and then the Group of Seven summit in Japan.

President Biden endorsed helping train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s, after reluctance to allow providing the fighter jets. He said Zelenskyy assured him Ukraine would not use F-16s to strike inside Russia. Moscow warned this poses "colossal risks" for Western countries and raises the question of NATO's involvement.

Russia said it captured the city of Bakhmut, but Ukraine said the battle wasn't over. Similar back-and-forth claims have played out before over the destroyed city in eastern Ukraine, in what's now considered the longest battle in a year and three months of war.

The Ukraine grain deal was renewed, one day before it would have expired, after Russia had threatened to pull out. A new expiration date is set for July.

Russian security agents arrested a Russian who worked for the U.S. diplomatic mission in Russia. Robert Shonov was charged with "collaboration on a confidential basis with a foreign state." The U.S. strongly condemned the arrest.

Russia launched intense attacks on Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine. But Ukraine said Tuesday it managed to shoot down 18 missiles, including six hypersonic missiles.

China's special envoy Li Hui visited Ukraine, meeting with President Zelenskyy and senior officials. The envoy toured other European countries as well, including Poland.

Ukraine secured military aid, including advanced fighter jets, at the G-7 summit.

The G-7 is tightening up economic sanctions on Russia for its war on Ukraine.

Zelenskyy arrives at Arab League summit, as Saudi Arabia flexes diplomatic muscle.

Zelenskyy's recent diplomatic moves signal a new phase for the war in Ukraine.

What the battle for Bakhmut tells us about the war in Ukraine.

The Ukraine grain deal is extended 2 months, helping ease the global food crisis.

There are signs Ukraine's spring counteroffensive may have already started.

Russia attacked the hometown of Ukraine's Eurovision band just before its performance.

Russia's war in Ukraine is changing the world: See our report on its ripple effects in all corners of the globe.

