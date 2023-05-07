7 people were killed after a vehicle drove into a bus stop in a Texas border city

Police in Brownsville, Texas say at least seven people are dead and six others were injured after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting for a bus in the border community, The Associated Press reports.

The crash occurred at about 8:30 a.m. on Sunday at a bus stop near a shelter for migrants, Brownsville Police investigator Martin Sandoval said in a video posted to the department's Facebook page. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Some things reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

