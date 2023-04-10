At least 5 dead after mass shooting in downtown Louisville Monday

Police say at least five people are dead and at least six were transported to University of Louisville Hospital after a shooting on East Main St. on Monday morning.

Paul Humphrey, deputy chief at the Louisville Metro Police Department, said calls of an active shooter came in to MetroSafe at 8:30 a.m. and officers arrived to active gunshots. He said the suspected shooter is dead, but said he did not know the circumstances of his death.

Police say the active threat is over but are asking people to continue avoiding the area. Multiple emergency vehicles are first responders are on the scene.

Witnesses who left the building told WHAS-TV they heard gunfire inside the building.

In a tweet, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he was heading to the scene.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Beshear said.

Beshear and Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg are expected to address the incident in a press conference late Monday morning.

The FBI said its agents were also responding to the shooting.

The shooting happened in a building on East Main Street that houses the Old National Bank not far from the Louisville Slugger Field and Waterfront Park.

