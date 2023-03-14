U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell released from hospital after fall

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to undergo physical therapy after a fall last week.

A release from the Kentucky Republican’s communications director says the 81-year-old was discharged from the hospital Monday after receiving treatment for a concussion and a minor rib fracture sustained when he fell following a private event.

McConnell will complete his physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before returning home.

The release also said McConnell and his wife, former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, were thankful to the medical team and constituents for their care and support.