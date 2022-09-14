© 2022 WKU Public Radio
Update: WKU gives the 'all clear' after 'potential explosive device' led to evacuations, cancelled classes on Bowling Green campus

WKU Public Radio | By Kevin Willis
Published September 14, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT
VMTryAgain.JPEG
Alana Watson
/
Van Meter is one of the buildings evacuated at WKU on Wednesday.

Western Kentucky University evacuated multiple buildings on its Bowling Green campus Wednesday after what was described as a "potential explosive device" was found "in the area of Cherry Hall." A few hours later, the school later gave the all clear, saying representatives from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) described the device as construction related and not a threat.

All classes at WKU's campus in Bowling Green were set to resume at 1:50 p.m.

The school earlier sent emergency text messages to students and employees saying all classes on the Bowling Green campus would be suspended until further notice.

In addition to Cherry Hall, the school also evacuated everyone in College High Hall, Van Meter Hall, Gordon Wilson, the Faculty House, and the Helms Library Commons.

This story has been updated.

Kevin Willis
Kevin is the News Director at WKU Public Radio. He has been with the station since 1999, and was previously the Assistant News Director, and also served as local host of Morning Edition.
