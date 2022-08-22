© 2022 WKU Public Radio
Police: Panic at state fair caused by ‘noise-making devices,’ not gunfire

WKU Public Radio | By Jess Clark
Published August 22, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT
KyStateFair2022.jpeg
Kentucky State Fair
/
A nighttime scene at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair

Authorities say it was noise-making devices and not gunfire that caused panic at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night.

In a statement, Kentucky State Police said an initial investigation of the incident suggests a group caused the panic by setting off “noise-making devices,” which led fair-goers to believe shots had been fired.

KSP said they have found no physical evidence that a weapon was discharged. Authorities arrested nine people: three adults and six minors. Charges include disorderly conduct, menacing, possession of stolen property, and possession of a handgun.

After a similar panic in 2019, the fair board started requiring fair-goers under age 18 to be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older if they’re entering the grounds after 6 p.m. The board also added more lighting throughout the fairgrounds and increased police presence during peak hours.

The fair is open and under normal operations.

Jess Clark
See stories by Jess Clark