Flood watch issued for parts of eastern Kentucky recovering from historic flooding

Heavy rains arriving Tuesday have the potential to bring more flooding to parts of Kentucky still recovering from historic flooding, according to the National Weather Service of Louisville.

A slow moving cold front draped across Indiana is moving southeast toward Kentucky. As that front hits the warm, humid air over the state it will create the potential for heavy rain and flash flooding.

National Weather Service of Louisville /

NWS Meteorologist Evan Webb says central Kentucky and parts of eastern Kentucky impacted by historic flooding in late July could see heavy rainfall and the potential for flash flooding into Wednesday evening.

“These same areas could absolutely receive heavy rainfall. We’re not expecting totals anywhere near that magnitude but one to three inches of rain locally, certainly not out of the question,” Webb said.

The ground is so saturated in parts of eastern Kentucky that even an inch of rain has the potential to cause flooding, he said.

People under a flood watch should make sure they have a way to receive weather alerts and should move to higher ground if authorities issue a flash flood warning, he said.

The system is expected to move out of the state Wednesday night.

A slow-moving cold front will sag toward eastern KY through Wed. Slow moving storms with torrential downpours are anticipated which may move moving repeatedly over the same locations. For further details visit: https://t.co/61nnAbYFUu #kywx #ekywx pic.twitter.com/6UeuOUXxAA — NWS Jackson KY (@nwsjacksonky) August 9, 2022

">August 9, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>