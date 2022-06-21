T.J. Samson offering hydration stations during extreme heat

T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow has hydration stations open to the public to help area residents avoid heat-related illnesses during this week’s extremely high temperatures.

The stations have cold bottled water for people who work outside, are unhoused, have no air conditioning, or just need a short respite from the heat.

The stations are at T.J. Sampson Community Hospital’s south entrance, where most visitors come in, and at the emergency department. Those two stations are open 24/7.

There’s also a hydration station at T.J. Health Pavilion, which is the patient services center that serves about 1,000 people a day. That’s open from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

T.J. Health Columbia has a hydration area open 24 hours a day.

The hydration stations will be open as long as temperatures are in the mid-to-upper 90s, which is expected to be the remainder of this week.

