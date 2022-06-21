© 2022 WKU Public Radio
T.J. Samson offering hydration stations during extreme heat

WKU Public Radio | By Rhonda Miller
Published June 21, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT
T.J. Samson Regional Health has set up hydration stations with cold bottled water at several locations to help area residents avoid heat-related illnesses during the current heat wave.

The stations have cold bottled water for people who work outside, are unhoused, have no air conditioning, or just need a short respite from the heat.

The stations are at T.J. Sampson Community Hospital’s south entrance, where most visitors come in, and at the emergency department. Those two stations are open 24/7.

There’s also a hydration station at T.J. Health Pavilion, which is the patient services center that serves about 1,000 people a day. That’s open from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

T.J. Health Columbia has a hydration area open 24 hours a day.

The hydration stations will be open as long as temperatures are in the mid-to-upper 90s, which is expected to be the remainder of this week.

Rhonda Miller
Rhonda Miller joined WKU Public Radio in 2015. She has worked as Gulf Coast reporter for Mississippi Public Broadcasting, where she won Associated Press, Edward R. Murrow and Green Eyeshade awards for stories on dead sea turtles, health and legal issues arising from the 2010 BP oil spill and homeless veterans.
