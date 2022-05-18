Field set for Warren County Judge-Executive contest, other local races in Warren and Daviess

First District Magistrate Doug Gorman has won the Republican nomination for Warren County Judge-Executive. The field is also set for the county’s magistrate races in the fall.

Backed by the endorsement of retiring Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon, Gorman easily fended off a primary challenge from Jack Wright and Joanna Jones. Gorman will face Keith Evanoff in the general election in November, who was the only Democrat to file for the office.

The judge-executive’s seat is open for the first time in nearly three decades.

While the top elected post in Warren County will have a fresh face, fiscal court will also have a new set of magistrates.

Five of the six magistrate seats are being contested. Scott Lasley won the Republican nomination for first district magistrate, a seat that came open with Gorman’s bid for judge-executive. Lasley will face Democrat Joshua Poling in the November election.

Rick Williams cruised to victory in the GOP primary for third district magistrate, setting up a fall contest with Democrat Rick DuBose.

Incumbent Rex McWhorter narrowly won the GOP nomination for the 4th district seat and will take on Democrat Terry Hendrick in the general election.

Republican Eric Aldridge won his party’s nomination for Warren County’s 5th district magistrate seat. He’ll square off against Democratic incumbent Mark Young in November.

Incumbent Ron Cummings picked up the Republican nomination for Warren County’s 6th district magistrate. He has no Democrat opposition in the general election.

Local race results in Daviess County

The general election contest for Daviess County judge-executive is set after County Commissioner Charlie Castlen won the Republican nomination in Tuesday's primary. He’ll face Democrat Bruce Kunze in the fall, who was the only person to file for his party’s nomination.

In other races, Leslie McCarty was re-elected Daviess County Clerk, and Brad Youngman won the race for sheriff.

Jennifer Hedricks and Thomas Vallandingham advance in the Daviess County Family Court race.