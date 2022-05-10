Habitat Pennyrile accepting applications from families impacted by December tornadoes

Habitat for Humanity in the Pennyrile region of Kentucky is helping families rebuild if their homes were damaged or destroyed in the December tornadoes. The group is now accepting applications for the rebuilding projects.

In Dawson Springs, a town devastated by the tornadoes, two Habitat homes were damaged. Habitat has begun working with one of the families to rebuild their damaged home. The other family decided not to rebuild.

An estimated 75% of Dawson Springs was wiped out by the December tornadoes.

Now owners or renters in that Hopkins County town, as well as individuals in Christian and Webster Counties, can apply to the Pennyrile region Habitat to become a homeowner again, or for the first time.

Individuals can apply online at pennyrilehabitat.org or in-person at the office in Madisonville.

The Bowling Green/Warren County chapter of Habitat is also planning a home building campaign this summer. The group is making an effort to address the lack of affordable housing in the Bowling Green area, which was worsened by the December tornadoes when 500 homes in Warren County were damaged or destroyed.

