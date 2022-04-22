Former WKU attorney files lawsuit against university claiming age and gender discrimination

The former general counsel for Western Kentucky University who was fired in November has filed a lawsuit claiming age and sex discrimination, as well as attempts to damage her career.

The lawsuit was filed in Warren Circuit Court by attorney Matt Baker, who is representing Deborah Wilkins. Baker said, at one point, WKU President Timothy Caboni discussed a buyout with Wilkins, and thinking the agreement was made, she resigned. Baker said then Caboni appointed someone else to Wilkins’ position.

“Ms. Wilkins dedicated nearly her entire professional career to serving as general counsel to Western Kentucky University," said Baker. "And toward the end of her career she has just been sort of unceremoniously kicked to the curb.”

After replacing Wilkins, Caboni then allegedly told her he didn’t have the authority to make the buyout offer.

In a termination letter to Wilkens on Nov. 22, 2021, Caboni listed allegations that she was no longer devoting her full-time attention to her job duties, and her communication with faculty and staff had been “aggressive and unprofessional.”

Wilkins’ attorney said no details have been provided to support those allegations.

In addition to Caboni, Wilkins’ lawsuit names as defendants Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, WKU Regents Board Chairman Philip Bale and other current and former university administrators.

Attorney Gregg Hovious, who is representing the university, said WKU will vigorously defend itself against Wilkins’ baseless claims and that her “unpredictable behavior escalated to the point that she could no longer be trusted to fulfill the duties of her employment agreement or advance the interest of the university.”

